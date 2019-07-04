Neymar is still a Paris Saint-Germain player but the Brazilian superstar is desperate to return to Barcelona this summer.

He misses Barça and no longer wants to play in Ligue 1. He now realises that his 2017 move to the Parc des Princes was a mistake.

Neymar has already agreed personal terms with the Catalan giants, according to a report in Sport last month.

If a transfer fee is agreed between the two clubs, the South American will sign a five-year deal worth €24 million per season - a €12.8 million reduction on his current salary in Paris.

Barça vice-president Jordi Cardoner confirmed Neymar wants a return to Camp Nou last week, but insisted the club have taken no steps towards signing the player… yet.

However, reports linking various Barça players as a makeweight in any deal for Neymar refuse to go away. Philippe Coutinho is reportedly open to moving to the French champions.

It won’t be easy for Barça and PSG to reach an agreement before the transfer window closes but Neymar has made his feelings crystal clear.

Lionel Messi is a man who could help to make the deal happen - his opinion on all football matters is hugely valued at Camp Nou - and Neymar is acutely aware of this.

Subsequently, it comes as no surprise to hear that Neymar arranged to chat with Messi after the Copa America semi-final between Brazil and Argentina earlier this week.

Neymar didn’t play - he’s been forced to sit out the Copa America because of injury - but didn’t miss his opportunity to speak with Messi after the match.

A video has emerged of the two of them hugging after the match inside the tunnel.

Messi was clearly gutted at the time and didn’t stick around for very long at all initially.

However, Sport understand that a private chat took place later in the evening which lasted several minutes.

This was a pre-arranged meeting between the two players, who still talk to each other in a WhatsApp group that also included Luis Suarez.

You’d never guess that Neymar is desperate to re-join Messi at Barça, would you?

Assuming Neymar didn’t mess things up by gloating about Brazil’s victory, his chat with Messi may have brought him a step closer to completing his return to Spain.