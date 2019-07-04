Andrew Robertson is already a huge fans' favourite at Liverpool.

There was a mixed reception when the Reds snapped him up from Hull City in 2017 and Jurgen Klopp largely kept him on the bench for the first half of his debut season.

However, when Robertson was eventually given a consistent run in the team, it quickly became apparent that Liverpool had bagged themselves an absolute bargain.

Fast forward all the way to this summer and it's widely accepted that Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world, brushing shoulders with the likes of Jordi Alba and Marcelo.

It's a situation made all the more incredible by his journey through professional football, having played in the Scottish Third Division as recently as 2013.

Robertson's inspiring journey

The only thing missing from his Liverpool career had been that elusive piece of silverware, but there wasn't to be a second consecutive Champions League final defeat.

Robertson was at the top of his game during the 2-0 win over Tottenham and almost added to his already enviable tally of 13 assists with a brilliant first-half cross.

Perhaps the most staggering fact about Robertson's time at Liverpool is his record at Anfield, though.

Not one defeat at Anfield

It has come to the attention of Liverpool fans that Robertson hasn't lost a single home game since moving to Merseyside - playing 39 games, winning 32 of them and drawing seven times.

In general, Liverpool have only lost two games since the summer of 2017: the FA Cup humiliation against West Brom and the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea.

And what do those games have in common? Robertson wasn't playing during either defeat and wasn't even sat on the bench for that matter.

Of course, it's a statistic that also reflects well on Liverpool as a whole and the Reds have only lost five Premier League games over the last two seasons.

Bizarrely, it's actually the Champions League where they seem to pick up the most defeats, but that's hardly note-worthy when they've reached back-to-back finals.

And as for the two cup competitions, we can't see Liverpool fans missing the League Cup when they're busy thrashing Barcelona and almost going a league season unbeaten.

All this and with a left-back that nobody could have imagined would go on to become the player we know to today. He truly is Liverpool's working class hero.

Do you think Robertson is the best left-back in the world? Have your say in the comments section below.