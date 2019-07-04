Gianluigi Buffon sealed his return to Juventus on Thursday afternoon.

The Italian goalkeeper had spent 17 years in Turin but moved away last season to play for Paris Saint-Germain, signing a one-year contract with the option of a second season.

The 41-year-old was used in rotation with Alphonse Areola throughout the 2018/19 campaign and made 25 appearances in all competitions.

Last month, PSG confirmed that Buffon wouldn't be staying another season, with many speculating that the legendary 'keeper was ready for retirement.

But that's not the case as he returns to Juve after signing another one-year contract.

There's no doubt that Buffon will be welcomed back to the Serie A champions with open arms and on his return, the goalkeeper showed his class as well.

According to Goal, he was offered the number one shirt by Wojciech Szczesny and the captain's armband by Giorgio Chiellini - but turned them both down.

"Szczesny wanted to give me number one and Chiellini the captain's armband, but I'm not here to take anything away from anyone, but to give," he said.

"I'll be proud to have a captain like Giorgio, who is a brother."

Buffon also explained why he's decided to choose the number 77 upon his return.

"What will my shirt be? I thought of the '77', which represents a bit of my story, and it was with that number in Parma, playing a sensational season, that I had the chance to come to Juventus."

Those are the words of a true legend. Talk about classy.

After signing his new deal, Buffon further explained why he'd chosen to return to Juve.

"There are so many motivations for this type of choice that seem inclined to what I am. The real motivation is that I want to play another year and feel strong emotions.

"I'm here to contribute as I have always done for the team."

Welcome home, Gianluigi.