WWE fans haven't seen Ronda Rousey inside the ring for a few months now, but it looks like from a recent video that she's itching to make a return.

Rousey hasn't been seen in WWE since losing the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in April, and it's currently unclear as to when she'll be back.

However, it's clear that now she's caught the wrestling bug, she wants to get back in the ring soon.

Rowdy posted a video onto her YouTube channel called 'Ronda Misses It'. The video features herself, her husband Travis Browne, and WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE producer D-Von Dudley.

Rousey can be seen in the video enjoying her time off from WWE, but at the same time, being unable to get WWE out of her head, playing out wrestling moments and scenarios in her head.

Moments include the former Raw Women's Champion pinning her husband while getting out of bed in the morning, pretending to make her ring entrance, and beating up a Hulk Hogan wrestling buddy.

She even cuts a promo on the items inside her refrigerator and imagines climbing to the top of a ladder to retrieve a title/briefcase, and every moment usually ends with Browne snapping his wife out of this WWE trance.

Except for the last one, as the video ends with Browne shouting to Dudley 'Get the tables!' before the two set up a table with Browne on top before Rousey jumps off a ladder.

Although Rousey is still under contract with WWE, she is currently taking a hiatus from the company as she plans to start a family with her husband.

During her WrestleMania 35 match, The Baddest Woman on the Planet suffered a broken hand in the match, which required surgery. However, from the recent video, it looks like she's almost or has fully recovered from that injury.

It's currently unclear as to when she will return from this hiatus, but many fans will be hoping that it's sooner rather than later after her very successful first run with the company that exceeded all expectations.