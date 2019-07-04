Rafael Nadal edged past Nick Kyrgios in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The King of Clay, who's coming off the back of a French Open title, won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a highly entertaining contest.

The pair continued their intense on-court rivalry - and the bad blood was on show from the very beginning.

Kyrgios attempted to get under Nadal's skin early by pulling out his party trick, the underarm serve.

He did so twice, acing his opponent both times.

That was the best of the Australian, but he soon showed off the worst of his personality.

On a number of occasions, Kyrgious smashed his shots in the direction of Nadal and on one occasion, came very close to hitting him.

The only thing that stopped the ball striking the Spaniard was the fact that he raised his racket to block it just in time.

That exchange drew loud boos from the centre court crowd, who were growing tired of his attitude as the game wore on.

Check out a clip of the moment below.

Following the match, Kyrgios was questioned about his shot during his press conference.

But rather than denying that he intended any harm, he actually suggested trying to hit Nadal on purpose and refused to apologise for his actions.

"Why would I apologise? I didn't hit him, I hit his racket, no? Why would I apologise? I won the point, Kyrgios said.

"I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, and how much money in the bank account?

"I think he can take a ball in the chest, bro. I’m not going to apologise to him at all.

"Yeah, I was going for him. Yeah, I wanted to hit him square in the chest."

That really is terrible sportsmanship.

There's no denying that Kyrgios is a great entertainer on the court, but this time, he may have taken things too far.