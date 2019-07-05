Liverpool have been pretty quiet so far during this summer transfer window.

Manchester City have broken their transfer record to sign Rodri, while Manchester United are hoovering up future talents by securing Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Even Tottenham have splashed out over £50 million on Tanguy Ndombele and Chelsea seem to have raised a middle finger to their transfer ban by closing a deal for Mateo Kovacic.

Meanwhile, Liverpool seem to be keeping their cards close to their chest and the relatively low-key signing of Sepp van den Berg has been their only piece of business.

The general feeling is that the Reds will only invest in players that will add to squad depth or if the individual is so exceptional that they would be worth altering the starting XI.

Dembele leaving Barca?

Perhaps the most regularly linked name has been Nicolas Pepe, but Liverpool seemed to have killed off those rumours and the Lille forward may turn to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

However, don't despair entirely Liverpool fans because reports in France are suggesting that Ousmane Dembele could be on their radar this summer.

The highly-rated Frenchman has struggled for consistency at Barcelona and could be displaced by the potential arrivals of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann.

Odds slashed on Liverpool move

And now the situation seems to be escalating as odds on Dembele moving to Anfield have been slashed from 20/1 into 6/1.

An Oddschecker spokesperson explained: “After spurning a golden opportunity to put his side even further ahead in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, Barca fans might not be too fussed about seeing the back of Dembele.



“He’s still classed as one of Europe’s biggest young talents, but with relatively little game time to his name at the top level this would be a risky move for the inevitably hefty fee he’d command.”

There's certainly reason to suggest the move could take place, it simply depends on the money Barcelona would be demanding - and that could be hefty.

Their original £136million deal with Borussia Dortmund made Dembele one of the most expensive players in history and the Bluagrana will want to recoup as much as possible.

However, it could be a prudent move for Liverpool if everything falls into place and you just know that Jurgen Klopp would get the very best out of him.

Do you think Dembele would be a good signing for Liverpool? Have your say in the comments section below.