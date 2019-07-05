Christian Pulisic has better goal involvement than Cristiano Ronaldo at international level

Chelsea fans should be seriously excited about the arrival of Christian Pulisic.

The forward actually agreed to move to Stamford Bridge back in January, but he was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

He'd already established himself as one of Europe's hottest prospects and at just 20-years-old, Pulisic should have a bright future under his new boss Frank Lampard.

The youngster is currently on international duty at the Gold Cup, featuring for the United States of America - and he's stealing the show.

He's scored three goals for his country this summer, helping them reach Sunday's final against Mexico.

But his impact goes much further than putting the ball into the net - and he's been an important player for quite some time.

Per AS, Pulisic has contributed to 18 of the last 39 goals USA have scored - an involvement rate of 46%.

That's certainly not a bad stat - and it's one that's even more impressive when compared to the two best players in the world - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

All three of those men competed at international tournaments this summer and Pulisic's goal involvement actually tops what Ronaldo has achieved.

The Portuguese captain has been part of 16 of his country's last 39 goals - a 41% involvement rate, which is 5% less than Chelsea's new signing.

Despite Argentina's struggles on the international stage, Messi actually has a 49% involvement rate - contributing to 19 of his nation's last 39 strikes.

The South American is statistically the most important of all three players, but it's very interesting that Pulisic has had a hand in more international goals than Ronaldo recently.

If he can go on to achieve even half of what the Juventus man has achieved for club and country, then Pulisic will have a very successful career.

He's certainly started strongly for the USA and will hope to be lifting the Gold Cup this weekend.