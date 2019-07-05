Alisson Becker will never forget the 2018/19 season.

Regardless of whether Brazil beat Peru in the Copa America final on Sunday, the Liverpool and Selecao goalkeeper has enjoyed a truly remarkable campaign on a personal level.

He has more than lived up to his £67m price tag and won the Champions League in his first season with Liverpool.

Alisson kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League with 21, despite the Reds losing out on the title to Manchester City.

The Brazilian also kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Champions League.

That meant Alisson had collected two Golden Glove awards and that tally has now been increased to three at the Copa America.

Brazil are yet to concede a goal in their five games, meaning that Alisson will scoop the accolade regardless of the result against Peru in the final.

As such, Alisson is now the first goalkeeper in football history to win three separate Golden Glove awards in a single season.

That is some achievement.

For club and country, Alisson has kept clean sheets in his last nine games.

The last team to score past the former Roma man were Newcastle in Liverpool's penultimate game of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Both Alisson and Virgil van Dijk have been the key men in the Reds' rapid rise to the top of the European football under Jurgen Klopp.

Prior to their arrivals, Liverpool's defence was a bit of a laughing stock.

Now, they're feared by every attack in the world and are winning big trophies.

Oh and Alisson's still just 26, so he has probably over a decade left in the tank.