Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his rich vein of form with a brace in LA Galaxy's 2-0 win over Toronto at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The striker's two goals brought his tally to 13 in 15 games so far this season, though it remains to be seen whether that streak will be rewarded with another title to add to his haul.

The former Manchester United star has made no secret of his desire to finish his career on a high in the MLS.

However, as it stands, his side are six points off city rivals Los Angeles FC the top of the Western Conference.

So, while league titles have largely followed the Swede wherever he's gone throughout his illustrious career, that may not prove the case stateside, just as it didn't in English football.

Yet playing in the US has provided the 37-year-old with one final ego boost. After criticising a VAR decision which worked in favour of Houston earlier in the campaign, he joked:

“Maybe the MLS will punish me, but I am the MLS, so don’t worry about it.”

Then, just last week, he was quoted via AS:

"I came here because I have won a lot; I didn't come to relax. That's what I am, not for nothing I have won 33 trophies; I think more than the whole MLS."

All that may be true, but his name obviously isn't yet familiar enough for whoever prints the players' shirts in Los Angeles.

Against Toronto, during his first appearance in a month, an embarrassing slip-up meant he was playing with 'Irbahimovic', rather than 'Ibrahimovic' on his jersey.

Take a look below:

Most clubs have three separate shirts per player for each match, but we can only presume they all had the same mistake on or Zlatan would have swapped it for another.

Either way, there can't have been too many supporters having to check the name on the shirt to identify who was scoring the goals for the Galaxy once again.