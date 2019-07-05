Few teams in world football are as popular as Borussia Dortmund.

To a lot of fans, the team in yellow and black are often referred to as their 'second team', due to their amazing support and stylish football.

The fact that they also spend wisely in the transfer market and nurture youth helps a lot as well.

Last season, Dortmund were brilliant, but just came up short to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

However, Lucien Favre's side have acted quickly in the transfer market to bridge the gap to their arch nemesis.

Three of the Bundesliga's best players in Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz were snapped up early on.

Former fan-favourite Mats Hummels has also been re-signed from Bayern, adding some much needed experience and knowhow to Favre's young squad.

Dortmund also look like they will keep their star men this summer, meaning that right now, their squad depth heading into the new season is pretty immense.

In the image below, you can see the variety of class options they have in virtually every position at this moment in time.

Dortmund are going to be a big problem next season.

In the forward areas, their strength is scarily good.

Marcos Reus, Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze, Paco Alcacer, Hazard and Brandt are some of the best in Europe.

And in support they have exciting talents in Jacob Brunn Larsen, Marius Wolf, Maximilian Philipp and former Barcelona youngster Sergio Gomez.

In midfield, Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney are one of the scariest and most powerful partnerships out there, with Julian Weigl and Mahmoud Dahoud not exactly bad replacements.

And at the back, Dortmund are beginning to look much stronger with the additions of Hummels and Schulz.

Manuel Akanji, Abdou Diallo, Omer Toprak, Dan-Axel Zagadou and exciting Argentine prospect Leonardo Balerdi mean Favre shouldn't be short of options at centre-half.

Dortmund did have serious issues at left-back last season, but Schulz should solve most of those, with Raphael Guerreiro and Marcel Schmelzer as his backups.

On the right, Achraf Hakimi should return to the club on loan again from Real Madrid, providing healthy competition for Lukasz Piszczek.

They've also added another talented Barca youngster in the form of right-back Mateo Morey.

Not bad, Dortmund, not bad.