For football's romantics, what made Ajax's Champions League journey last season all the more special was that it represented one last showcase for this group of immensely talented youngsters.

Just as Monaco experienced in 2017, the Dutch champions risk seeing their squad ripped apart this summer.

The Matthijs de Ligt saga continues to rumble on, with Juventus, Manchester United, and PSG all monitoring the centre-back.

The four-time European champions have also conceded that Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech are likely to leave if suitable offers are made.

The exodus began all the way back in January, when it was confirmed that Frenkie de Jong was joining Barcelona this summer in a £65million deal.

The Dutch midfielder has excelled over the past couple of seasons and despite still being only 22-years-old, he is already being talked about as one of the finest in his position in the world.

The harsh financial reality is that Ajax simply can't compete with Europe's current elite. As such, they hold no ill will towards players like de Jong who move on to pastures new.

A superb gesture

In fact, the club have gone to special lengths to send him on his way, hiring a bus with his face on and driving it around Barcelona.

It is emblazoned with the hashtag #ForTheFuture and reads 'Good luck Frenkie'. Quite the spectacle and almost unheard of when it comes to player departures.

They have also bought the advertising rights for an entire page in Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo and Catalan newspaper Sport in order to wish their former starlet luck at his new club.

It reads: "Barca, enjoy the future like we do."

The newspaper themselves noted that this had never been done before.

The two sides have plenty of shared history, both having blossomed thanks to the genius of Johann Cruyff.

The legendary Dutchman's philosophy is still evident in both Amsterdam and Catalonia to this day and has played a part in de Jong's own development.

Everyone at Ajax, together with the rest of European football, will be watching on keenly to see how he fares at Camp Nou.

How will Frenkie de Jong fare at Barcelona?