Certain sections of Manchester United's fanbase have made their feelings about the Glazer family clear for a long, long time now.

Some supporters are furious with the way their club is being run, with problems arising both on and off the pitch.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson departed, the Red Devils have struggled to keep up with their rivals and they finished the 2018/19 season in sixth.

Only three major trophies have been won since 2013, signaling that United's era of dominance is well and truly over.

Off the pitch, recent reports have shown that the Glazer family have taken more than £1 billion out of the club since 2005, without investing anywhere near that amount of money back.

Some fan groups have finally had enough and are now taking a stand against the owners - by encouraging supporters to boycott MUTV.

Recently, the club's official TV channel cancelled a popular phone-in show amid fears that callers would use the opportunity to protest against the owners.

United in Focus are now urging fans to #CancelMUTV and 'stop lining the Glazers' pockets'.

The group also released a statement on the movement:

"United supporters are sick and tired of the club’s underinvestment.

"This has played out disastrously on the pitch by our high standards over the last six years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

"There is no clear answer as to a buyer for the Glazers’ stake.

"But they need to be reminded they will never be welcome as owners, and to consider their position at the top untenable, so they actively start looking to sell.

"They haven’t put a penny into United, so why should we?"

The movement is certainly striking a chord with supporters and many have taken to social media to tweet their support.

'#GlazersOut' has trended worldwide on Twitter for three weeks in a row now and fan protests are beginning to take shape ahead of the new season.