There are few better ways to win a football match than with a last-minute goal.

But how about to win the Premier League? Someone who knows a bit about that is Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Back in 2012, it looked like Manchester United had wrapped up the title on the final day after they beat Sunderland 1-0, with City losing 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers in stoppage time.

Edin Dzeko gave City hope with a 92nd-minute equaliser from a corner, but it seemed too late for the Citizens.

How wrong were we?

In the 95th minute, with seconds remaining of the game, Mario Balotelli teed up Aguero and the Argentine fired past Paddy Kenny to clinch the title.

The Etihad erupted as City's players bundled Aguero. Back at the Stadium of Light, Sir Alex Ferguson and United's players were shellshocked as the news came through.

Aguero's goal is one of many memorable last-minute winners to have been scored over the past decade.

Andres Iniesta vs Chelsea, David Beckham vs Greece, Didier Drogba vs Bayern Munich, Eder vs France, Sergi Roberto vs Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid - the list goes on.

And let's not forget about last-minute 'decisive' goals, which aren't necessarily winners but still important in their own right.

Fernando Torres' goal against Barcelona in the 2011/12 Champions League is a prime example; Chelsea were already heading through, but Torres sealed victory.

And we all remember how Gary Neville reacted in the commentary box: "Ohhhhhhhhhh, unbelievable! Unbelievable."

So many iconic goals and such iconic commentary - and they've all been compiled into one incredible video. Check it out below.

Thirteen-and-a-half minutes of sheer ecstasy. Here's to the next 10 years of dramatic last-minute goals.