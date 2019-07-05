Arsenal are interested in signing Marcelo after he reportedly asks to leave Real Madrid

Marcelo has asked to leave Real Madrid this summer and Arsenal are interested in signing the left-back.

After 13 glorious years in Spain, the Brazilian feels his time at the Bernabeu is up, per a report from AS.

Marcelo is said to have come to his decision because his place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI is under threat following Ferland Mendy's £47 million move from Lyon.

On top of that, the 31-year-old has received contact from a number of huge European clubs, offering him a move away.

One of those is Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan are all said to be interested as well.

The Gunners have made it clear they want to improve their defensive line and Kieran Tierney is said to be their number one choice.

But Marcelo would certainly be a brilliant signing, should Unai Emery choose to turn his attention that way.

The Brazilian has 13 years of experience at the top level and he's proved himself to be the best left-back in the world on numerous occasions.

With Madrid, Marcelo has four La Liga titles and four Champions League wins to his name, plus 12 more major trophies.

On a personal level, the defender has been named in FIFA's World XI five times, UEFA's Team of the Season three times and La Liga's Team of the Season once.

Despite being 31 now, he'd still be a major upgrade on Arsenal's current wing-backs.

With offers on the table, Marcelo is now in talks with Madrid president Florentino Perez, as he hopes to seal a move away.

Gunners fans will be hoping he chooses a move to north London because the Brazilian would be a real boost to their Premier League and Europa League challenge.

Who needs Tierney, anyway?