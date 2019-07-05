Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire is a wanted man this summer.

He's gone from an exciting prospect at Hull to one of the Premier League's best in such a short space of time.

There are now constant rumours of world-record bids to be made for Maguire, with Manchester United and Manchester City leading the race for his signature.

United and Jose Mourinho were desperate to land him last summer after his brilliant World Cup with England.

For some reason, Ed Woodward would not allow Mourinho to get his man, but they're back in for him this summer.

In fact, the Red Devils have even opened the bidding with a £70m offer, which Leicester have since rejected.

They want close to £90m, which would make it a world record transfer fee for a defender.

So what about City and their vast financial wealth? Well, according to Manchester Evening News, they're prepared to step aside and give United a free run at signing Maguire.

The Premier League champions are content with their current defensive options, with Fernandinho likely to be used more as a centre-back next season after the arrival of Rodri for around £62m.

It looks like United may finally get their man, with no other club that can afford Maguire interested as of yet.

The signing of the Leicester man would be a huge moment for United and would make their back-line look considerably better on paper.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw is certainly not a bad quartet to the naked eye.

