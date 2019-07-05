Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios succumbed to a second-round defeat to Rafael Nadal which lasted for four epic sets on the Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday.

An enticing encounter between two heavyweights of the sport and that too at such an early stage of the tournament got the tennis faithful excited.

Throughout the entirety of the contest, it was filled with drama and with Kyrgios at the centre, we can always expect such a scenario.

The 24-year-old was back to his usual tricks, trying to convince the umpire to penalise Nadal claiming the Spaniard was taking too much time between serves.

The highlight of the match came in the third set when Kyrgios blasted a forehand directly at the two-time Wimbledon champion, although Nadal managed to block it with his racket before the ball could hit him.

There was enough bad blood between the pair and incidents which happened yesterday invariably increased the animosity with each other.

Nadal looked visibly displeased and offended by his counterpart for his actions, whereas, Kyrgios insisted he had nothing to apologise for at the end of the showdown.

During the post-match press conference, the Aussie ace was asked considering the result of the match whether he regrets the decision of going to the pub the night before.

Kyrgios instantly replied that he does not feel any guilt in engaging in some leisure time and it had no significance on the outcome out on the tennis court.

At one point later on in the presser, Kyrgios even recognised a journalist who was also present at the pub the night before.

The final scoreline read 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.