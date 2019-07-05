There's no denying that Floyd Mayweather will go down as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

With a record of 50-0-0, it's impossible to argue that he's a legend of the sport. But some fans argue that his attitude away from the ring harms his legacy inside of it.

The American is nicknamed 'Money' - and for good reason.

Mayweather has always liked to show off his extreme wealth and these days, he often does so on social media.

Just scrolling through his Instagram you'll find countless photos of his jewellery, cars, clothes and mansions.

It's his 'bragging' that irks many fans - but on Independence Day (July 4), 'Money' hit back at all his critics, by posing with $2 million in cash and a number of expensive items.

He made two social media posts, and one photo on Twitter had the caption:

"This is what I've been hearing for 23 years... 'All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewellery, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money.'

"And this is what Mayweather says back... 'I'm happy y'all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy.'"

If that message wasn't clear enough, he also posted a video on Instagram, with a different caption.

"I was once told that 'the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room. Well, that works for the individuals that are doing something illegal.

"But in my case, I'm happy to flaunt my legal wealth and brag about being a black man that came from poverty, beat all odds and not give a f*** about what anybody thinks.

"Happy 4th, this is my independence! Now, let the fireworks begin!"

During the video, Mayweather shows off $2m in cash, as well as expensive Rose Gold items like a massive medallion, a limited edition Arnold Schwarzenegger watch and a rare Chanel bag.

It seems 'Money' isn't about to lose his moniker anytime soon, so we should all get used to seeing him flash the cash.