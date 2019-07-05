Dreams came true for Frank Lampard on Thursday as he was named Chelsea manager.

Having signed a three-year contract worth £4m-per-year, the 41-year-old has been brought in from Derby County to inspire Chelsea's current crop of players.

Lampard is reportedly safe from being sacked in his first season providing he avoids a relegation scrap, but that doesn't mean to say he'll have it easy.

Chelsea's two-window transfer ban means Lampard is unable to make any new signings this summer.

That's far from ideal after the Blues sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for £89m, although they have at least signed Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal.

A new contract for 20-year-old Mason Mount is also in the pipeline as Lampard looks to build his team around youth, which he discussed after being unveiled as manager.

"We'll try to make the best decisions for everyone and that will be our assessment over the next month of pre-season," he said.

"There are some young players who can be huge for this club - some of them already are - and they can get better as well. It will part of my job to develop the young players we have.

"The academy will certainly be one of the things we look at strongly. We want to show them that small path between the buildings can be crossed but you have to prove yourself first.

"Our eyes will be on them and if they do well, we’ll see that. The academy at this club have been doing great work for years so it would be wrong for me to come in and not look at that.

"Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were great for me [at Derby] last year but now they come back with a clean slate like every player.

"Everyone has the chance to prove in pre-season that they deserve to be in the squad going forward."

Lampard will be wishing he can sign players, so we've taken a look at how Chelsea could have looked without a ban by simulating the transfer window on Football Manager 2019.

In the simulation, Chelsea sign Kovacic, Serge Gnabry, Nathan Redmond and Danny Welbeck for a combined £95.5m.

Twelve players head in the opposite direction as the likes of Hazard, David Luiz, Tomas Kalas, Ola Aina and Lewis Baker bring in £127.2m.

TRANSFERS IN

TRANSFERS OUT

CHELSEA'S PREDICTED SQUAD

If only.

Gnabry (£17.25m from Bayern Munich) would have been a very exciting signing for Chelsea, while Welbeck (free) and Redmond (£25.5m from Southampton) are decent squad players.

It will be interesting to see how Lampard fares in the Premier League with only a year's experience in management and a Chelsea squad that's lost its best player.