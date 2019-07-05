WWE is apparently moving in a different direction going forward when it comes to its product.

There were some noticeable differences on television this past week, with Corey Graves uttering 'holy s**t' during Raw's opening segment and Samoa Joe receiving a middle finger from Kofi Kingston.

Swearing is not usually heard in WWE anymore, but according to Dave Meltzer, the company are looking to try and keep teenage fans on-board in the long run as their ratings have tumbled in recent months.

It'll take more than a few swear words to officially get WWE out of the PG Era, but it looks likely to accelerate in the coming weeks once Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff stamp their authority on Raw and SmackDown.

Of course the threat of All Elite Wrestling is what WWE seem primarily concerned about, and considering their product is TV-14, you wouldn't be called a cynic for suggesting that Vince McMahon has reacted to their first two shows with this latest change.

Roman Reigns though doesn't believe there's anything to worry about.

Now a key figure in the locker room and the top full-time superstar in WWE, Reigns is of the belief that WWE are doing just fine without having to think about any other promotion.

“I’ll just say this. It’s all so new and it was what it was with Ambrose leaving and popping up over there… Competition? No, there’s no competition," Reigns told The Sportster, per talkSPORT.

"WWE, we know exactly what we’re doing. We have the best talent in the world. There’s no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom, we are world class all the way through.

“Is it another option? Sure. For wrestlers around the world and in the locker room, AEW is ‘another option and another place to get a cheque.’

"I’m never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn’t a bad thing.”

AEW may have only just started up, but they've shown major signs that they can become big-time with their roster, production and gaining traction with some of their spots - such as Cody Rhodes taking a chair shot to the head.

We will have to wait until October to see if the competition really is on, as that is when AEW debuts their weekly show on TNT, but that will still not stop some WWE superstars thinking that there is really nothing to worry about.