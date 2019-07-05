GIVEMEBET Saturday Sandown Preview

Sandown Park’s Eclipse meeting brings us the feature races for Saturday’s Racing Card. Tom Wilson in collaboration with GIVEMEBET take a look through the card and highlight some fancies for the days’ racing.

1:50 Sandown 5f (5f10y) Charge (Group 3) (Registered As The Sprint Stakes) (Class 1) (3yo+)

Garrus heads the market here for the Charlie Hills yard. He comes here on an upward curve after winning his last two runs at York & Nottingham respectively and the yard will be hoping that they can take home the £39,000 prize money. On early season collateral form, the one that I will be siding with is POCKET DYNAMO, currently priced at 11/1 in the GIVEMEBET market. Hailing from sprint king Robert Cowell’s yard, he has form with the favourite Garrus from a Conditions Stakes race at Nottingham in April. Garrus was receiving 6lbs from POCKET DYNAMO that day, taking the victory by 1.25 lengths. Today they re-oppose off level weights, which can move the advantage in POCKET DYNAMO’s favour. The draw in Stall 4 will prove to benefit Pocket Dynamo, whereas Garrus will have to overcome a tough wide draw over the 5f trip at Sandown.

Sergei Prokofiev lines up here for Aidan O’Brien, and back Group 3 level, which seems to be his ceiling. He will also be competitive.

EACH WAY: POCKET DYNAMO @ 11/1 with GIVEMEBET

2:25 Sandown 1m Challenge (Handicap) (Class 2) (3yo+)

A competitive 1 mile Class 2 handicap, the Coral Challenge has proven to be a successful hunting ground for 3yo and 4yo horses in recent years, with them winning 9 of the last 11 renewals. I’d be inclined therefore to take on two of the older horses at the front of the market in Via Serendipity and Greenside and focus on the younger runners.

History Writer is an interesting runner for the David Menuisier stable. His horses typically improve as 4-year-olds, as evidence by the rapid improvement seen in Thundering Blue throughout the 2018 season. I’ll be giving a chance to KEY VICTORY for Charlie Appleby & Godolphin. He comes here following a disappointing showing in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. The faster ground should suit, with the Soft Ground at Ascot not playing entirely to his strengths. On his 3-year-old form he has the capability to improve into a high class horse and the yard will be hoping that he will kick on here.

TO WIN: KEY VICTORY @ 8/1 with GIVEMEBET

3:00 Sandown 1m Distaff (Listed Race) (Fillies) (Class 1) (3yo)

Encapsulation heads the market here after moving trainer from Noel Meade in Ireland to Kingsclere based trainer, Andrew Balding. She arguably brings the strongest form into the race, following a 0.5 length defeat to Epsom Oaks favourite Pink Dogwood last time out at Navan. I’m inclided to take her on however, due to an interest statistic for Andrew Balding when receiving runners from another training. He’s 6/59 when getting horses from other trainers, running at a strike rate slightly shy of 10% and hasn’t had a winner on his first run with them as a trainer since 2017 when receiving Beat the Bank from the Darren Bunyan yard. That’s enough for me to go searching for value elsewhere in the market.

BEYOND REASON, the second favourite for Godolphin is the one to oppose Encapsulation with. She brings in an impressive book of 2yo form and comes here for a first run of the season. By Australia, we can expect her to improve as a 3 year old and she comes from a Hot Fillies Mile race LTO, involving 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa and other smart types like Iridessa. With Appleby running at a strike rate of 3/9 33% in the last week, she could be in good shape to make a winning return to the track.

TO WIN: BEYOND REASON @ 3/1 with GIVEMEBET

3:35 Sandown 1m2f (1m1f209y) Eclipse (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Class 1) (3yo+)

Superstar Filly and Arc De Triomphe winner Enable returns to the track to commence her 2019 campaign here. Her trainer John Gosden historically has a very impressive record in the race, being 3/9 33% in the race since 2012, winning it in 2018 with Roaring Lion, 2015 with Golden Horn and 2012 with Nathaniel. Most of racing will be hoping that Enable makes a successful return here, providing a Launchpad for a further Arc defence in the Autumn.

If there is ever going to be a time to oppose her however, this is the day. She comes here from an injury layoff and her only defeat so far in her career came in a seasonal re-appearance at Newbury in April 2017. York Dante winner TELECASTER could be the one to oppose her with here, especially at an Each Way price. Three-year-olds have a strong record in recent renewals, winning three of the last four runnings of the race. TELECASTER will get weight for age from his more experienced rivals and this well bred son of New Approach can continue his progression here.

EACH WAY: TELECASTER @ 11/1 with GIVEMEBET

4:10 Sandown 7f Handicap (Class 3) (3yo 0-90)

Middleham based trainer Mark Johnston is in remarkable form over the last week, running at a strike rate of 15/45 33% +38.19pts to Industry Starting Prices. He sends CHAPELLI to this race here, with a notable jockey booking of Frankie Dettori taking the ride. In the last year when Dettori rides for Johnston they have an impressive strike rate of 3/14, 5 places and a level stakes profit of +28pts.

TO WIN: CHAPELLI starting price on the day

4:45 Sandown 2m (2m50y) Marathon (Listed Race) (Registered As The Esher Stakes) (Class 1) (4yo+)

Dermot Weld brings over favourite Falcon Eight to this race from Ireland, a clear indication that he is being targeted at this race. The jockey booking of Dettori is notable as is the application of first time cheekpieces. Expect him to run well and to be honest he’s the likely winner. Further down the market lies HERMOSO MUNDO, a recent recruit to the Hughie Morrison stable after a career in South Africa with Mick De Kock and W H Marwing. Interesting about this horse turning up here is Morrison’s recent record in the race; he’s won it for the last two years with a horse called Nearly Caught. Even more intriguing is the jockey booking of James Doyle, as Doyle has only ridden once for Morrison in the past year, netting a win in this same race last year with Nearly Caught. It looks like a strange entry and jockey booking for Morrison to make for this horse making his first appearance in the UK. I’m inclined to take a wild outside change on him for this race.

EACH WAY: HERMOSO MUNDO @ 22/1 with GIVEMEBET

5:20 Sandown 1m2f (1m1f209y) Handicap (Class 4) (3yo 0-80)

It could pay to side with improving horse DREAMWEAVER in this race. Ed Walker’s charge was mightily impressive when recording a two length victory last time out at Goodwood. He’s a lightly raced horse, who’s still improving after only having four starts on the Turf. Walker books Andrea Atzeni to ride for this race and these two are a strong combination where coming together. Atzeni is 4/8 50%, 5 places +9pts when riding for Ed Walker in the last year and it suggests that they will be priming DREAMWEAVER for this race.

EACH WAY: DREAMWEAVER starting price on the day