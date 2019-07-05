Jose Mourinho has kept football fans spellbound since his departure from Manchester United in December.

A clause in his now-defunct Red Devils contract still prevents him from speaking openly about the club, but he has found ways of articulating his thoughts about what went wrong at Old Trafford nonetheless.

The Portuguese has appeared regularly as a pundit on BeIN Sports, as well as doing TV work in Russia.

The biggest question of all remains not just when Mourinho will return to the dugout, but which club will be willing to take a punt on him.

Despite being the third most successful manager of all time in terms of trophies won, there are many chairmen who will be hesitant because of his record at United and before that, his disastrous final season at Stamford Bridge.

Those stints damaged his reputation in England considerably and the same can be said of his time in Spain, where he fell out with the Madrid media.

Yet in many quarters, he continues to be held in the highest regard. While he had been talking up a return to Italy, where he won a historic treble with Inter Milan in 2010, it now looks as though he could be heading for the riches of the Chinese Super League.

The Telegraph report that Mourinho is in talks with the richest man in China, Hui Ka Yan, to take over at either Guangzhou Evergrande - whose hot seat is currently occupied by Fabio Cannavaro - or the Chinese national side.

In the past, he has turned down international jobs, including one offer from England, because he prefers the day-to-day intensity of domestic football.

It would represent an extraordinary shift in his career approach if he did plump for that option, China having only qualified for the World Cup once in their history.

Back in May, he admitted in a radio interview that he hoped to return to the game in July in a "project I really like".

"When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer. I hope to be back in work in July."

That could, in theory, mean the Special One is just a matter of weeks away from embarking on a new venture.

Mourinho's next step could be make or break. Either way, it's going to be fascinating to watch it unfold.

Is Mourinho still one of the best managers in the world? Have your say in the comments.