Arsenal's summer transfer window is starting to get interesting.

On Tuesday they announced the £6m signing of Gabriel Martinelli, an 18-year-old Brazilian forward who models his game on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not much is known about the teenager - if you'd like to find out more, click here - but he's highly rated and scored 202 goals in 248 games for Corinthians' youth side.

Also this week, Arsenal lodged an optimistic £40m bid to sign Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, who is valued at £80m.

It was later revealed that the Gunners wanted to spread the £40m across five years, so as you can expect, Palace said no and demanded £80m in one payment.

Not the best of starts, then.

Reports are now linking Arsenal with cheaper moves for Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez and Barcelona's Malcom, but it's understood that Zaha remains the priority.

The Ivory Coast international is better than Vazquez and Malcom and possesses plenty of Premier League experience.

So how are Arsenal planning to make it happen? Well, according to Goal's Charles Watts, they're preparing a second bid and it could include one of three players.

Palace already have an interest in Carl Jenkinson as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Unai Emery is looking to offload Calum Chambers and Mohamed Elneny.

But if we're being honest, Arsenal should just offer all three of them.

It's become very clear that they don't have the money to meet Palace's £80m demands and even with Jenkinson, Chambers and Elneny included, they'd still be some way off the mark.

Zaha's brother Judicial recently pleaded with Palace to let the winger go and it looks like it could be in vein.

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they have given means the world to him," he said.

"It's my brother's dream to play for Arsenal.

"I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he's supported since childhood."