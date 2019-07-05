How many press-ups could you do in two hours?

Reckon you could manage 100? Those of you into your fitness may even think you could get to 1,000.

But one little lad has defied the odds by completing a remarkable 3,720 press-ups during that timeframe.

Meet Ibrahim Lyanov, a six-year-old boy from Novy Redant, Russia, who has won an apartment for his family after achieving the incredible feat.

Furthermore, little Ibrahim has also entered the Russian Book of Records after completing a total of 4,445 press-ups - the most recorded in one continuous attempt.

The two-bedroom apartment in Magas was given to Ibrahim’s family by a local sports club called Chingiz.

In the build-up to the challenge, which took place in front of adjudicators, the youngster had trained daily at Chingiz alongside his dad.

The previous record for most press-ups in one go without stopping was held by Rakhim Kurayev, a five-year-old who managed an incredible 4,105 press-ups without stopping.

The young lad, nicknamed the ‘Chechen Schwarzenegger’, was handed a brand new Mercedes at the time.

However, Russian news agency TASS have confirmed that Ibrahim has surpassed Rakhim’s achievements.

"Ibrahim Lyanov has broken two records, he has already done more push-ups than Rakhim Kuriyev - more than 3,202 pushups - and the speed record, it took him less than two hours to achieve that. Currently, he has done more than 4,000 push-ups and keeps going," the press service of Ingushetia’s Ministry of Sports told reporters.

Andrey Lobkov then confirmed that Ibrahim did 3,720 press-ups in two hours.

"The second record is called ‘most push-ups in one set in the world by a boy of six’ with the overall result of 4,445 push-ups.

“I think that this is a special day not only for Ingushetia, but also for the whole Russia.”

Congratulations, Ibrahim - we hope you and your family enjoy your new apartment.