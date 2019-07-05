Athletics

.

Boy, six, wins apartment for his family by doing 3,720 press-ups in two hours

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

How many press-ups could you do in two hours?

Reckon you could manage 100? Those of you into your fitness may even think you could get to 1,000.

But one little lad has defied the odds by completing a remarkable 3,720 press-ups during that timeframe.

Meet Ibrahim Lyanov, a six-year-old boy from Novy Redant, Russia, who has won an apartment for his family after achieving the incredible feat.

Furthermore, little Ibrahim has also entered the Russian Book of Records after completing a total of 4,445 press-ups - the most recorded in one continuous attempt.

The two-bedroom apartment in Magas was given to Ibrahim’s family by a local sports club called Chingiz.

In the build-up to the challenge, which took place in front of adjudicators, the youngster had trained daily at Chingiz alongside his dad.

p1df1f6tu110sgaj8qlaude1l0bb.jpg

The previous record for most press-ups in one go without stopping was held by Rakhim Kurayev, a five-year-old who managed an incredible 4,105 press-ups without stopping.

The young lad, nicknamed the ‘Chechen Schwarzenegger’, was handed a brand new Mercedes at the time.

p1df1f2npcfsu77qbp0vm415km9.jpg

However, Russian news agency TASS have confirmed that Ibrahim has surpassed Rakhim’s achievements.

"Ibrahim Lyanov has broken two records, he has already done more push-ups than Rakhim Kuriyev - more than 3,202 pushups - and the speed record, it took him less than two hours to achieve that. Currently, he has done more than 4,000 push-ups and keeps going," the press service of Ingushetia’s Ministry of Sports told reporters.

Andrey Lobkov then confirmed that Ibrahim did 3,720 press-ups in two hours.

"The second record is called ‘most push-ups in one set in the world by a boy of six’ with the overall result of 4,445 push-ups.

p1df1f7ah3d9ovlm1poc250cosd.jpg

“I think that this is a special day not only for Ingushetia, but also for the whole Russia.”

Congratulations, Ibrahim - we hope you and your family enjoy your new apartment.

Topics:
Commonwealth Games
Athletics

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again