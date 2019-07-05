Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is very much up in the air.

It's a transfer 'saga' that's simmering in the background, with other potential deals taking the headlines day to day.

That might be because few are certain that Pogba will actually leave United - it's a difficult one for everyone involved.

He's the face of the team, at a club that doesn't need money, would cost a fortune but isn't playing like a world-class footballer.

It means that it would be a huge risk for, say, Real Madrid to offer the kind of money it would take for United to accept - they wouldn't guarantee a return.

Pogba did welcome offers, though, with some comments last month.

"I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge," he said but there hasn't been much news since then.

Until now, with The Times reporting that Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, has told them that the United hierarchy 'have been informed that his client wants out'.

And so if United thought this one might fade away this summer, they were mistaken.

If Raiola wants to push through the move, you can usually bet on it happening.

His intervention was what convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to move Pogba on the first time around, after all.

Pogba is a somewhat divisive player at United, too - not personality-wise, but how he fits into the team.

He had his best season last year, of course, but United had one of the worst seasons in quite some time.

Is this a squad that can work with Pogba as its focus? Can Pogba perform without being that focus?

Three years in, the same questions are being asked.

Here's an opportunity to take the money and rebuild, though - and United may well be best served to do so.