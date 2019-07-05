The Undertaker faced a man last month whom he hadn't gone one-on-one with in his entire career - and it ended very badly.

Goldberg travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to face The Deadman and it ended up being a bit of a botch-fest, with Taker coming out on top - but the mistakes overshadowed his victory.

Not wanting the match to tarnish his name, Taker made a quick return less than two weeks ago and will team with Roman Reigns to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

Taker really should be in the stage of his career now where he is putting over young talent, as he's faced almost everyone there is to fight from his era.

But one dream match that has never happened up to now is a battle of wits between WWE's long-serving icon and WCW's saviour - The Undertaker against Sting.

Earlier this year, The Stinger stated that Taker would be the only man he ever comes out of retirement for, having wrestled his last match in 2015 when he got injured against Seth Rollins.

"Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else," the WWE Hall of Famer told Wrestling Travel.

"We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen."

With the big-money paydays of Saudi Arabia tempting the likes of Shawn Michaels and Goldberg back into action, the match that everyone did want to see has been speculated on.

And earlier today WWE did more to spread the thought of it with an interesting social media post.

Now why on earth would WWE randomly post this if it wasn't in their plans?

Fans wanted this match 15 to 20 years ago, but with a combined age 114, Sting not wrestling for four years and the after-effects of Super ShowDown still lingering, it probably wouldn't be in the best interests for it to ever happen.

But money talks at the end of the day, and if the pair are offered enough to go one-on-one in the Middle East - are they really going to say no?