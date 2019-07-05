Football

Ousmane Dembele has been labelled 'better than Neymar'..

Barcelona president says Ousmane Dembele is better than Neymar

It's a transfer window so, naturally, Neymar is being linked with a move somewhere.

The Brazilian has been a rumoured target of Real Madrid practically since he signed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Nothing has ever come of it, though, and this summer a move back to Barcelona really does seem possible.

The PSG president has spoken out about the need to lose 'star' players, for one thing, with comments that appeared to be directed at Neymar.

While strong sources suggest that both the player and Barca are in favour of the move.

Put it all together and it's easy to see how it could happen.

Although, recent comments by Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Barcelona president (and, strangely, now also the vice-president) seem to pour a little cold water on things.

"[Ousmane] Dembélé is young, talented, different from other current players," he said at a press conference on Friday. "I like him very much as he is. I consider him one of today's best footballers and I consider him better than Neymar."

Given that Dembele is rumoured to be one of the players PSG would want in return for Neymar, it does make you wonder if Barca will pursue the Brazilian.

Coutinho and Dembele were bought with the Neymar money.

Why would they, if they believe they have a better player for the role already?

Few would back Bartomeu up, though - Neymar is comfortably one of the best in the world, while Dembele has achieved comparatively little.

Their individual stats are interesting to compare, though.

Dembele is now 22 years old, coming off the back of a season that saw him bag 14 goals in 42 games.

Neymar is in an interesting position with PSG.

Neymar had managed remarkably similar the season he turned 22, too, scoring 15 in 41 games during his first year with Barcelona.

The Brazilian exploded in his second year, though, scoring 39 goals in 51 games as they won the treble.

If Dembele can match that next year, few will ever doubt Bartomeu again.

