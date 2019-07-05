The story of this week at Wimbledon so far has been, without doubt, the performance of 15-year-old Cori "Coco" Gauff.

After coming through qualifying, the American become the youngest player to have play in the main draw at Wimbledon at just 15-years-old.

If that wasn’t already an incredible story, she then went and beat her idol Venus Williams in straight sets in the first round. She followed that up with another two-set victory over Magdalena Rybarikova.

Those two wins made her favourite when she faced Polona Hercog in the third round, world No. 60.

It was the 15-year-old’s first experience of Centre Court at the same time as last year’s men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, was doing battle on Court No.1.

But it looked as though Gauff’s Wimbledon dream was over against Hercog.

Nerves appeared to be getting to the youngster in-front of the 15,000 fans as the Slovenian took the first set 6-3.

And those fans were getting ready to wave goodbye to “Coco” until next year as she trailed 2-5 in the second.

But this is no ordinary 15-year-old.

She saved two match points during the second set and with every winning point, she picked up more and more encouragement forcing a tiebreak

During an impossibly tense tiebreak, Gauff showed calmness well beyond her tender years to take it 9-7.

We were into a deciding set.

Now, the Gauff we witnessed in the first two rounds of the competition was back.

She was fearless, smashing her backhand at all angles. Hercog couldn't cope.

An early break saw her steam into a 4-1 lead but Hercog fought back immediately to bring to match to boiling point in the third and final set.

As we neared 8pm, the tournament organisers decided to postpone Andy Murray and Serena Williams' hotly-anticipated mixed doubles match - which was expected to follow this match on Centre Court.

Not that the fans cared too much. They were too invested in this one.

And while there was no need for the roof on Centre Court, it was almost removed when Coco won a dramatic final set to take a 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.

Next up for Coco? Seventh seed Simona Halep.

ELSEWHERE ON DAY FIVE

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic didn’t have it all his own way against 22-year-old Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. The Pole, ranked world No. 48, narrowly lost the first set 5-7 before taking the second in a tiebreak.

But the Serb rallied to eventually win 7-5, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in one minute shy of three hours.

Last year’s finalist and seed No. 4 Kevin Anderson crashed out in straight sets to Argentina Guido Pella on Centre Court.

The South African made 29 unforced errors to join the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem who all crashed out of the tournament earlier than expected.

Another player that would have expected to progress past round three was tenth seed Karen Khachanov. However, the 23-year-old lost 3-6, 6-7, 1-6 to World No. 22, Roberto Bautista Agut.

Game of the day occurred on Court No. 2 as seed 21 David Goffin beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller that lasted three-and-a-half hours.

There was also a win for 15th seed Milos Raonic, who beat Reilly Opelka in three-sets in what was a battle of the serves.

In the ladies’ draw, third seed Karolina Pliskova dispatched Su-Wei Hsieh but 14th seed Caroline Wozniacki lost to Shuai Zhang.