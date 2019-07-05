Football

Alex Morgan calls out ‘double standards’ following criticism for tea drinking celebration

Alex Morgan divided opinion with her ‘tea drinking’ goal celebration against England earlier this week.

Some people found her cheeky dig against the English amusing, while others got a bit upset about it.

‘Disrespectful’ and ‘distasteful’ were among the critical words used against Morgan shortly after her eyebrow-raising celebration.

“I expected Alex to grab a goal but I’m not that happy with that celebration,” England and Juventus attacker Lianne Sanderson told beIN SPORTS, per the Metro. “You can celebrate however you want but that, for me, is a bit distasteful and I don’t think she needs to do that.

“She can celebrate however she wants and I’m a big believer in the Americans and how they celebrate but this was disrespectful.”

Morgan has now spoken out following the backlash about her celebration - and says she’s found the criticism baffling.

Furthermore, she thinks we’re seeing a classic case of ‘double standards’.

The 30-year-old points to the lack of criticism towards certain individuals in the men’s game who have produced elaborate celebrations.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standards for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our success,” Morgan is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“We have to celebrate but not too much, we have to do something, but it always has to be in a limited fashion.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sack or whatever.

"I'm a little taken aback, you have to laugh about it.”

One celebration from the men’s game that immediately springs to mind is Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘cojones’ celebration from last season.

The Juventus superstar was fined €20,000 for the punishment by UEFA but avoided a ban.

p1df1puv081f3ernjp2e1lcb1nuf9.jpg

However, did anyone call the celebration disrespectful or distasteful?

This is Morgan’s point.

Whether she’s right or wrong is up for debate, but it’s an interesting talking point nonetheless.

Morgan will be back in action on Sunday when United States take on the Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

