Man Utd prepare bid for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff - he'll cost over £50m

Manchester United certainly appear to have a plan this summer.

The team is in need of a rebuild after a very disappointing and disjointed season - no one is in any doubt of that.

But the way they're going about things has the potential to raise eyebrows pretty high.

There haven't been any superstar arrivals like Angel Di Maria, Falcao, or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

United have brought in Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

The two have quite a lot in common, too - they've both young, British, and only have one full season of senior experience each.

And they may sign another player of the same mould: Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff.

Sky Sports claim that Man United are preparing a bid for the 21-year-old right now, with a view to make him their third young, British signing of the summer.

Longstaff broke into the Newcastle team last season.

Newcastle have told Sky that they'll want more than the £50m Wan-Bissaka cost, however - a very steep price.

It's made even steeper by the fact that Longstaff has been out with a knee ligament injury since March.

In fact, Longstaff has only played eight Premer League games in his career, with the rest of his league appearances coming in League One and the Scottish top flight.

Still, Man United have a plan and the Geordie is clearly a very promising young player.

If the club want to secure their future with these young, talented, British players then it's an idea that may pay dividends long-term.

Although it does ask for patience from the fans.

Will James, Wan-Bissaka, and Longstaff really propel the team back towards the summit of the Premier League?

Right now, probably not, but in a few years time? They may just do it.

Topics:
Transfer News
Football
Sean Longstaff
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Premier League
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United

