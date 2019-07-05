To some WWE fans it will feel like there has been a pay-per-view every week recently, and July 14th will see the third special event in less than six weeks.

Extreme Rules is heading to Philadelphia - which is known as the 'home of Extreme' due to the roots of Extreme Championship Wrestling in the city.

That means a return to the city for its former owner Paul Heyman, who is now Executive Director of Monday Night Raw, and has already started to implement some changes to WWE's flagship weekly show.

The main event looks likely to be a mixed tag team Extreme Rules match, with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch putting their Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship respectively on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans - with the winners taking all the gold.

And The Undertaker will return to the ring unusually quickly after his Super ShowDown match with Goldberg, as he teams up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

There's a little bit more enthusiasm surrounding the event than there was Stomping Grounds - especially with the PG Era seemingly on the way out - but ticket sales don't seem to be showing much excitement.

That is because tickets for the show at the Wells Fargo Center are being offered at a 'two-for-one' deal, per WrestlingInc, which means the rate of sales is not at the level that WWE will have expected.

And when you search for the best available tickets, seats in the front row next to the entrance ramp are still available to buy.

That's really worrying for WWE and Vince McMahon as Philly is one of the cities in the United States that they're almost guaranteed to do well in.

It's been reported that Stomping Grounds in Tacoma on the west coast of the USA only achieved a paid attendance of between 4,000 and 4,500, which for an arena which can hold 18,000 after production is taken into account, is very poor.

Not even an Undertaker appearance seems to be helping the arena to a sell-out, and the closer we get to the event, the more chance that even more deals - or even free giveaways - will be done if sales do not accelerate.