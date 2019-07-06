Frenkie de Jong stepped out on the Camp Nou pitch in a Barcelona shirt for the first time on Friday afternoon.

The Dutchman, who completed his £65 million move from Ajax this summer, was presented in front of roughly 20,000 Barça fans.

"I am very happy to be here finally," he told Barça's official website. "As a child it was a dream for me to play at Barça, and now I'm here so it's great.

"I'm really looking forward to setting foot on the Camp Nou pitch for the first time.

“I’m happy to be able to play with [Lionel] Messi, who I have always followed. Now my idol will be my team-mate."

Like all new Barcelona signings, De Jong had to impress the Camp Nou crowd by showing off a few skills.

The 22-year-old midfielder kept things reasonably simple, kicking the ball from left foot to right while throwing in the odd little skill.

He didn’t lose control of the ball - unlike a few previous Barça signings - so that went down well with the fans.

He then had another chance to impress the supporters - by taking part in a little keep-ball session alongside some of the club’s youth players.

The poor lads obviously couldn’t get close to De Jong, who looks set to cement his status as one of the world’s best midfielders at Camp Nou, and some fans joked that he made them look like Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr.

You might remember the clips of De Jong against Real Madrid in the Champions League that went viral last season.

The Netherlands international produced a masterclass against Los Blancos at the Bernabeu and the video of him bossing Modric and Vinicius Jr showed the world just how talented he is.

Ajax beat Madrid 4-1 in their own back yard to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

They went on to reach the semi-finals but suffered an agonising defeat against Tottenham.

De Jong is now a Barça player and it’ll be fascinating to see how much he improves the Catalan giants next season.