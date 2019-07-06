It's all change at Chelsea this summer after some major departures from Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard and Maurizio Sarri have both left for new pastures, meaning that Chelsea really won't seem the same next year.

But they have tried to rectify that by bringing back an old name to replace Sarri.

And not just any old name but arguably the greatest player in their history: Frank Lampard.

Lampard will be in the Chelsea hot seat for what is only his second full season in management, the first being a promising season with Derby County last term.

And not only is the Blues legend heading into the job with little experience, he's also doing it with one hand tied behind his back.

Chelsea have a transfer ban that will prevent them from signing further players this summer - although they did manage to squeeze a permanent deal for Mateo Kovacic over the line, while Christian Pulisic agreed a deal in January.

Regardless, it makes replacing a player like Hazard almost impossible.

It also means that Lampard has to take chances on every player at his disposal, one of them being Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater effectively lost a year of his career under Sarri, making just one appearance all season - as a substitute in the Community Shield.

He trained with the first-team all year but just simply didn't get a look in after that first game.

Lampard, however, will give him a chance, according to the Guardian.

He's not the only one, either, with the new boss wanting to take a look at Michy Batshuayi this summer, too.

Batshuayi has never really been afforded a proper run of games at Chelsea and spent last season on two different loan spells - first with Valencia and then Crystal Palace.

One player who won't get a look-in this summer is Alvaro Morata. The Guardian say that Chelsea fully expect Atletico Madrid to make his move permanent.

And so Lampard won't be able to call on the Spaniard next season - he'll have to make do with what he's already got.