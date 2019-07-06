Tottenham fans were understandably excited when the club announced the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

The highly-rated French midfielder joined the club in a deal that could rise to £63m after rejecting the advances of many elite European clubs - including Manchester United.

Alongside Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks and Dele Alli, Ndombele should make Spurs' midfield an even more fearsome entity for the upcoming season.

We would include Christian Eriksen in that list, but the Dane has made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer.

So why did Ndombele pick Spurs when he pretty much had his choice of clubs this summer? First-team football will have been a big sway in his decision.

In north London, he is likely to be one of Mauricio Pochettino's most important players from the off.

And it seems the player believes Spurs is the perfect place to win silverware, despite the club not winning a trophy since the League Cup in 2008.

“To win silverware, that’s also why I am here," Ndombele said, per talkSPORT.

“I am very happy to be here and looking forward to playing in the new stadium.

“It’s very simple for me - Spurs are in the top four teams right now in England.

“I believe that my style of play is well suited to English football and Tottenham are giving me the opportunity to show that, so I am extremely happy to be here.”

If only he knew the Spurs' trophy drought was a meme over here in England.

Pochettino's side reached the Champions League final last season and are an established top-four side.

But that winners medal still eludes them and until it arrives, it's best not to mention the big 's' word, Tanguy...