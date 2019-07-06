Liverpool have held talks with Nicolas Pepe's agent over summer signing

Liverpool have just come off the back of an incredible season.

The Reds came ever so close to winning their first Premier League title, losing just once as they amassed 97 points.

Unfortunately for them, that tally was one short of the mark set by Manchester City.

But they made up for that disappointment by winning the Champions League for the sixth time in the club's history.

Jurgen Klopp will not need to do much this summer.

Liverpool's squad is the strongest it has been in some time and there aren't many players available that could significantly improve it.

Klopp himself noted in March that the club were unlikely to spend big this summer.

“I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do but I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever,” he said, per the Guardian.

“The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them altogether and then stay together for a while.

"And that was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade."

But could Klopp go against his word?

One elite player they've been linked with this summer is Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian forward has just enjoyed a breakout season where he scored 23 times for Lille.

He is widely coveted by many clubs and, if Lille's president is to be believed, Liverpool have made contact with him over a possible transfer.

Speaking to RMC, Gerard Lopez said: "I know there have been discussions with the player, not with us as a club.

"Liverpool have players in those positions and I read that maybe there were players who could leave, or not.

"I am not particularly focused on Liverpool. But it is true that there have been discussions with agents."

Interesting stuff.

The Reds could be about to sign one of the world's most exciting players.

Liverpool already boast one of the best attacking trios in the world in the shape of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

But it could turn into a truly frightening quartet if they manage to sign Pepe.