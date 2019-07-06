The 2022 World Cup has been marred in controversy for all kinds of reasons.

Former UEFA president Michel Platini was arrested last month following an investigation into the decision to award Qatar the World Cup back in 2010.

It was a decision that raised many eyebrows at the time, not least because it meant the traditional summer date would have to be moved to the winter because of temperatures in the country in June and July.

The 2022 World Cup will now get underway on November 21 and end with the final on December 18 - one week before Christmas.

Aside from fears about potential corruption, multiple reports have claimed that an unknown number of workers have lost their lives while building stadiums for the World Cup in three years’ time.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding the next World Cup, millions of fans from countries all over the world will inevitably flock to Qatar in 2022 to watch their national teams play.

However, a report in The Sun claims that some fans are vowing to stay away from the tournament because beer is running out in the Gulf state.

The report says hotels in Doha are out of draft ales while bottled supplies are also dwindling.

It adds that The Qatar Distribution Company (QDC), the nation’s sole alcohol supplier, has ‘failed to deliver barrels of Heineken, Stella and Guinness for two weeks without explanation’.

A 30-year-old expat pilot has told the tabloid: “It’s unbelievable. Everywhere is running out. The government seem determined to stop everyone drinking or having fun. If this isn’t sorted they’ll be hosting the most miserable World Cup ever.

“I’m a big football fan but have no intention of coming here for the World Cup - especially if you can’t get a beer.”

A barman at the W Hotel said: “It’s a national shortage”.

While another at the Doha Sheraton commented: “QDC have not told us why. We are trying to get in more bottled beers but for now our stocks are dry.”

The report adds that foreigners currently face jail if caught drinking in public. Subsequently, they’re forced to pay up to a whopping £11 for a pint in hotels.

Prices of alcohol have reportedly sky-rocketed in Qatar due to a 100 per cent tax on all imported alcohol, which was introduced in January.

A 24-bottle crate of beer now costs an eye-watering £82, while a litre of Bombay Sapphire gin will apparently set you back £73.25.

It’s said the tax hike is thought to be linked to the beer shortage.

Will these issues be sorted by the time the World Cup comes around?

Beer and football lovers will certainly be hoping so.