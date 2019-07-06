Football

Niko Kovac only has 17 outfield first-team player available right now.

Bayern Munich have been the dominant force of German football for the last seven years.

The last seven Bundesliga titles have gone to the Bavarian club, but Niko Kovac's side had to wait until the last day of the 2018/19 season to scoop the title once again.

Borussia Dortmund ran them as close as possible, but their loss to city rivals Schalke and draw with Werder Bremen in two of their final four games cost Lucien Favre's side dearly.

Going into the new season, Bayern will be the big favourites once again to win German football's biggest prize.

However, one look at their squad depth at this moment in time is certainly a cause for concern.

At the time of writing, Bayern only have 17 outfield players available in the first-team.

Dortmund? They currently have 32 and we wrote about their impressive squad depth HERE.

You can view how many players each Bundesliga side has available below, thanks to Reddit user manere.

The players available to each Bundesliga side

Per Transfermarkt, Bayern are lacking in key areas, most notably up front and on the wings.

After Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery's departures, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry are the only options available on the flanks.

Up front, Robert Lewandowski is really the only option, with Thomas Muller not really suited to leading the line.

There is youngster Jann-Fiete Arp, but he will likely be sent out on loan once again.

Lewandowski is the only natural striker available

In defence, things are also looking pretty scarce.

Bayern currently only have six first-team defenders in Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

The latter two - centre-backs by trade - will be seen as the back-ups at both left-back and right-back.

At least things in midfield look a bit more sound, with five central midfielders currently available to Kovac.

Kovac may struggle to rely on injury-prone Thiago

Javi Martinez, Leon Goretzka, Thiago, Corentin Tolisso and Renato Sanches are pretty decent options, while Kimmich and Alaba can both play in midfield.

However, there is a distinct lack of cover and a number of the players above - mainly Thiago, Tolisso and Sanches - are seriously injury-prone.

Given the fact that Bayern will likely go very far in every competition, they need to splash the cash or face potential disaster.

