Football Manager is the greatest football management simulation video game around. That is not a debate.

The game gives it's players the opportunity to take control of almost any professional team in the world.

It's extremely addicting and many have spent countless hours trying to lead their elected team to world domination.

The latest instalment of the franchise, Football Manager 2019, is nearing the end of it's cycle.

The edition has been out since November 2018 and the next edition, Football Manager 2020, is scheduled to be released in just over four months.

But those that have not yet brought the newest game now may be tempted into buying it.

That's because Football Manager are running a summer sale where the game is now available at up to 70% off.

That means the full PC version can be brought for just £12.92.

The Touch version, which is a more streamlined version for the game and is available on Switch as well as iPad and other tablets, now costs £7.48.

And the Mobile game is available at a bargain price of just £2.99.

But those that want to take advantage of the deal will have to be quick: the offer runs out at 6pm on July 9.

So for anyone looking to buy the latest version of the game at a bargain price - now is your opportunity.

For those that aren't aware of just how addicting the game is, just take a look at the record for the longest ever game save.

Michael Leniec holds that record, having managed a remarkable 221 in-game years with his favourite team in real life, Lech Poznan.

"I begun the game a few days after SI released FM2016, the middle of November 2015. So I spent over two years playing this record-breaking game." Leniec told the Guinness World Record website.

"My goal is to train young players and introduce them to first team, almost the same as the real Lech Poznan.

"My best moment in the game is definitely when my pupils (current or ex-players, but all from Lech Poznan Academy) were the starting eleven of (World) Team of the Year. Yeah - it's a pretty big achievement!

"I treat this record as a prize for my family, I always had FM running in the background so it was a challenge for my family too."