It's rare the footballers with such enormous price tags can be described as 'bargains'.

Cristiano Ronaldo's £80m move to Real Madrid was certainly one of them, as was Virgil van Dijk's £75m switch to Liverpool.

And the Reds have pulled off another one of these expensive 'bargains' in the form of goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian joined the Reds last summer from Roma in a £67m deal and has proven to be one of Jurgen Klopp's best pieces of business.

In the Premier League, he kept 21 clean sheets and for club and country in 2018/19, he kept 38 clean sheets in total.

He actually hasn't conceded a goal in his last nine games, winning the Golden Glove award in the Premier League, Champions League and Copa America.

Oh and he has a Champions League winners medal to his name as well...

So it's no wonder people are linking his name with winning the Ballon d'Or, but Alisson himself played down his chances.

"I just limit myself to doing my job," Alisson said after beating Argentina in the Copa America semi-final, per Marca.

"There are a lot of top players aspiring for that prize. I'm just a goalkeeper."

Don't be so sure, Alisson.

According to Oddschecker, the 26-year-old is currently the sixth favourite to win the accolade, behind teammates Sadio Mane, Mohamd Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk is currently the favourite just ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but an international trophy for Alisson could prove pivotal.

He's been Brazil's best player at the Copa America, keeping five clean sheets out of five.

The Selecao face Peru in the final of the competition on Sunday evening and if Tite's side emerge victorious, Alisson could be a serious contender for football's biggest personal prize.