Real Madrid offer Man Utd £72m plus either Gareth Bale or Isco for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is nearing the exit door at Manchester United.

The French midfielder spoke last month of his desire for a 'new challenge'.

And now his agent, Mino Raiola, has confirmed that Pogba's desire is to move on.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are," he told the Times.

"Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul's wishes.

As one of the world's most talented players, Pogba will have no shortage of suitors.

A return to Juventus has been touted, while Real Madrid are also believed to have registered their interest.

Los Blancos have already spent £272.7m this summer but that is not stopping them from perusing a move for the United midfielder.

And, according to Mundo Deportivo, they have already made an offer.

Mundo reveal that Madrid have offered £72m plus either Gareth Bale or Isco for Pogba.

That would surely be a tempting offer.

Pogba wants out and if United choose to accept, they will be receiving a substantial amount of money as well as getting a high quality player in return.

United have previously insisted that Pogba is not for sale but this offer could prove to be too tempting to turn down.

The 26-year-old will also be hoping that United accept the deal.

Following Zinedine Zidane's return to the club earlier this year, Pogba revealed how moving to Real Madrid was his 'dream'.

"Real Madrid are a dream club for all," the midfielder said in Match, per Marca.

"They're one of the greatest clubs in the world. Now they have Zidane as the coach and he is a dream for all kids and for all players."

