Jon Moxley hasn't been a member of the WWE for a few months now, but it looks like he's still trying to adjust to life outside the company.

Moxley began his wrestling career in the indies, but he was with WWE for eight years between 2011 and 2019.

In that time, whenever he had a match, there wouldn't just be himself, his opponent, and the referee in the ring, there would also be Vince McMahon and a producer in the ear of the referee sending out instructions to the superstars in the ring.

Outside of WWE, you rarely see this kind of setup for wrestling matches. Usually, the performers in the ring orchestrate their own matches without much outside interference.

If you're do something for long enough, it becomes a habit, and sometimes it can be tough to move on from that habit. For AEW's newest star though, it was a relief to not have those extra heads in the ring with him.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Moxley explained that the biggest wrestling difference between WWE and NJPW was the fact there is no producer-ref-Vince chatter.

He said: "[In WWE,] it's almost like Vince is in the ring with you, the producer is in the ring with you. It's like you have two little bubbles on your shoulder, like three heads in the ring.

"All of a sudden when I got in the ring [in New Japan], five minutes into the match I was like, there's no chatter. There was no producer-ref-Vince chatter. It was like silence. And I didn't expect that.

"I was like, 'Whoa, I'm alone again. It's just me in the ring.' And then I just started beating the [crap] out of Juice and I was like, 'Oh yeah, this is what I used to do.'"

Moxley left WWE once his contract expired earlier this year due to creative differences. He's already found a new lease in life outside the company with AEW and NJPW.

In AEW, he's already had a huge impact in the company, attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing before beating Joey Janela at Fyter Fest. He's scheduled to face Omega at All Out next month.

Moxley has made an impact in NJPW too, winning the IWGP United States Heavyweight title in his first match by defeating Juice Robinson at Best Of The Super Junior XXVI. He also beat Shota Umino at Dominion 6.9.

Moxley will also be competing in NJPW's G1 Climax, which begins today and concludes on August 12.