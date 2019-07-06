It's expected to be a quiet summer transfer window for Liverpool.

The Reds made great strides last campaign and will have to spend huge amounts of money to improve their squad.

Jurgen Klopp has previously revealed that there would be no big signings this summer.

But, that hasn't stopped Liverpool from being active in the transfer window.

They have already made one signing - Sepp van den Berg.

The highly rated Dutch defender made his debut for Zwolle a a 16-year-old in 2018 and has since made 22 appearances for the club.

Liverpool won the race for his signature this summer as they bought him in a deal which could rise to £4.4m.

The Reds had their first session of pre-season today, with Van den Berg among the 16 players in attendance.

Liverpool have posted a video of him meeting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Klopp.

And from the clip it's clear that Van den Berg, at just 17 years old, is an absolute unit.

Van den Berg towered over the German manager, who is six foot four himself.

Klopp can also be heard saying: 'My God, you are tall!' while also calling him 'impressive'.

It's not very often footballers make Klopp look small, let alone a teenager...

Van den Berg put pen to paper at the end of June and he after signing he announced it was a dream come true.

"It’s just amazing. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited," he told Liverpoolfc.com.

"It is just unbelievable. I know in the past seasons they were great, but last season they were just unbelievable - a great team.

"I still can’t believe I am sitting here and hopefully I can play next year with those guys."