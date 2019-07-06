Football

Toni Duggan has left Barcelona after two seasons at the club (Martin Rickett/PA).

England forward Toni Duggan is searching for a new club after leaving Barcelona after two seasons

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England forward Toni Duggan is searching for a new club after leaving Barcelona.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons with the Spanish side, scoring 29 goals in 72 matches and also won the Copa de la Reina and the Copa Catalunya Femenina.

Barcelona confirmed the news of her departure on the club’s official website.

A statement read: “Toni Duggan is no longer a FC Barcelona player as of June 30, following the expiration of her contract.

“The club thank her for her professionalism during her time at FC Barcelona, and wish her the best for the future.”

Duggan, who has made three appearances for England at this summer’s Women’s World Cup, started her career at Everton before joining Manchester City in 2013.

“It was a dream come true to wear the famous colours of FC Barcelona,” said Duggan.

“To represent one of the biggest and most special clubs in the world has been a huge honour – but I feel the time is right for me to pursue a new challenge.

“Together with my teammates and, of course, the wonderful supporters, I was able to win two trophies and enjoy many other memorable moments.

“A great many people have helped me over the last two years and I want to thank them all – you will always be in my heart.”

The forward’s next move is set to be announced in the near future.

Topics:
Women’s World Cup
Women's Sport
Football
Barcelona

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again