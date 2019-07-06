The Paul Heyman era of Monday Night Raw kicked off with a bang this week and it seems everyone is happy that he's the new Executive Director of WWE's red brand.

Heyman took over the reins of Raw this week and kicked off the show in memorable style with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley crashing through the show's stage set, causing pyro and electrical sparks to fire.

The Raw Executive Director also produced the segment between Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Maria and Mike Kanellis, where Maria revealed she was pregnant.

Not only that, but Maria put Mike on the spot in front of the live crowd and stated that Lynch was the only 'Man' she saw in the ring other than Rollins.

Both the opening and the Kanellis segment were Heyman's ideas, and according to reports by Sports Illustrated, the whole show this week has gone down really well with WWE executives.

They stated in their report that WWE executives, most notably Vince McMahon, were immensely pleased with the pacing, tone, and essence of this past Monday’s show.

Heyman didn't have full control over Raw this week, but he had enough influence for reports to state that his 'fingerprints' could be seen on every part of it.

As well as the opening and the Kanellis segment, the Raw debut of The Street Profits from NXT was said to be Heyman's idea too.

However, The Street Profits will still be competing on NXT and at NXT house shows while making appearances on Raw, so it's not a full-time call up just yet.

WWE already has a lot planned for next week's Raw too in Newark, which will be the Raw go-home show before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view next weekend, as Andrade and Zelina Vega will take on Lynch and Rollins in a mixed tag team match.

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will also face Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane's choosing on the show. If The Undertaker interferes in the match, he will be removed from their tag team match at Extreme Rules.

While Heyman and Eric Bischoff, the Executive Director of SmackDown, are being eased into their new roles, Bischoff isn't expected to have his first day on the job until the first blue brand show after Extreme Rules.