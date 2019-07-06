Senegal booked their place in the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Uganda on Friday.

Said Mane, as he so often is, was the hero for Aliou Cisse’s men thanks to the cool finish he produced 15 minutes into the first half.

It wasn’t a faultless performance for the Liverpool forward, though.

Mane could’ve doubled Senegal’s advantage around the hour mark, having won a penalty after being fouled by Uganda keeper Denis Onyango.

But instead of grabbing his second goal of the match, he chalked up the second consecutive in which he’s failed to convert from 12 yards.

Mane also missed a penalty in Senegal’s third Group C fixture against Kenya, although he later made amends from the spot to wrap up a 3-0 victory.

Despite scoring two from three penalties at the tournament, the 27-year-old is still his boss’ go-to man.

“There is confidence in him and that’s why he took this penalty,” Senegal manager Aliou Cisse said after the Uganda match, per The Independent.

“But, this is a discussion that I will have with him.”

However, Mane has taken the decision to relieve himself of penalty duties for the sake of Senegal’s hopes of winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title.

“It’s a momentary withdrawal,” he said.

“I have missed penalties in both games and must admit that it is not a good ratio. I do not want to penalise my team and, at least for the time being, I’m going to stand aside for the penalties and let other teammates get on with it.

“When I return to my club, I will continue to work hard to improve on this aspect,” he added.

Fair play to Mane - teammates are there to share the burden of responsibility after all.

The former Southampton star is the competition’s leading goalscorer (3) and remains a crucial figure for the Lions of Teranga.

Senegal will meet Benin in Cairo to fight for a place in the semi-finals - a stage they haven’t reached since the same year of their incredible run at the 2002 World Cup.