Monday Night Raw next week is looking like it could be a very appetizing go-home show before Extreme Rules takes place the following weekend.

Andrade and Zelina Vega will take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match on Raw, and it will likely be the main event of the show.

This match comes just six days before The Man and The BeastSlayer defend their Raw Women's and Universal titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans a mixed tag team Winners Take All Extreme Rules match.

Despite it not being the biggest match of the week (in WWE's eyes) Vega is doing everything she can on Twitter to hype up the match.

This has resulted in her calling Lynch a Stone Cold Steve Austin rip off, as well as the poor man's Conor McGregor.

Zelina started things off by saying in response to the match announcement: "Wanna know why we're going to beat them on RAW? @AndradeCienWWE 's in-ring skill is UNMATCHED.

"And I've been trained in a few ways.. lucha, striking & most importantly, the streets. @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins weren't made for the streets, that's why they made sidewalks."

Lynch responded with: "I'm going to batter you. And if you keep making no sense in your tweets, I'll drag you backstage after, and knock "the door" with your face."

She also added: "Also, tell Andrade to ask his old lady what it's like to get beaten repeatedly by The Man."

Vega then replied with her Stone Cold rip off line, as she said: "It’s pretty straight forward BUT expecting reading w/ a degree of understanding from some1 who’s obsessed w/everybody else’s man but her own: Role plays a poor “mans” Connor McGregor, rips off Steve Austin, sad versions of The Rock bottom? Might have been a bit too much. My bad!"

The Man then took credit for making Zelina's trash talk better on Twitter. However, this should only be the start of an upward trajectory for Andrade and Vega.

Andrade and Vega could find themselves in a sweet spot soon on SmackDown, especially when they make the move to Fox as the broadcaster wants a strong Latino superstar to lure in Latino audiences.

Andrade and Vega fit that bill.

It will be interesting to see how the match on Raw next week plays out, as neither team can really afford to lose. Otherwise, they'll lose momentum ahead of the summer season.