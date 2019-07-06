England have finished fourth at the 2019 Women's World Cup after losing 2-1 to Sweden in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Just like the men's team in Russia last year, the Lionesses were unable to win bronze and will undoubtedly be disappointed.

But they did their country proud and deserve huge credit for reaching the semi-finals, where they lost 2-1 to favourites USA.

Despite having a day's less rest, Sweden looked sharp in the opening stages and took the lead through Kosovare Asllani in the 11th minute.

A cross from the left was dealt with poorly by Manchester United left-back Alex Greenwood, who scuffed her clearance straight to Asllani and the 29-year-old finished.

Eleven minutes later Sweden added a second as Sofia Jakobsson drove into the box and curled a lovely strike into the far-right corner.

At 2-0 down it looked like game over for England, but just after the half hour mark they clawed one back thanks to Fran Kirby.

Kirby cut inside from the right and guided the ball into the bottom-left corner, leaving her Chelsea teammate Hedvig Lindahl motionless in goal.

England then equalised two minutes later as Ellen White chested the ball down and produced a tidy finish under pressure.

However, the goal was flagged by VAR and after a review White as adjudged to have handled the ball, even though the referee didn't even see it. So much for 'clear and obvious'.

Into the second 45 minutes and Phil Neville's side struggled to create any real clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Jodie Taylor was brought on to add extra attacking threat and partner White - who was chasing the Golden Boot and a record-breaking seventh goal - but it was to no avail in the end.

England almost equalised at the death but Lucy Bronze's volley from close range was headed off the line.