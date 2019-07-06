It feels like it’s been ages since Mario Balotelli did anything crazy off the pitch.

The Italian couldn’t keep out of the tabloids during the early years of his career due to his off-field antics. But in recent years he’s settled down a bit.

That might be because he’s now a father of two children. Or maybe he’s just growing up now he’s approaching his late 20s.

Some of the mad things he’s made headlines for in the past include: throwing darts at youth team players, fighting with teammates in training, handing out £50 notes to strangers while out shopping in Manchester, setting his own house on fire by letting off fireworks indoors, being forced to cough up more than £10,000 in parking fines and much more.

Those days appeared to be over. But we all should have known better than to write off a man with such a colourful past.

Balotelli has made headlines again this weekend, per Football Italia, after reportedly paying a local bar owner €2,000 in cash to drive his moped into the sea.

The incident happened at Mergellina, on the coast of Naples, and Balotelli posted the video himself on his official Instagram page.

Watch it here…

Football Italia claim Balotelli bet the bar owner €2,000 that he wouldn’t drive the moped into the sea.

But he was forced to cough up the money in front of a small crowd of people, who obviously found the incident very funny.

After getting out of the water and drying himself off, the man told reporters: “My moped was only worth €600 anyway.”

Sounds like he made a nice tidy profit from the incident, although there’s a chance he’ll end up in a spot of bother with the authorities.

It’s also a bit of luck that he emerged unscathed.

Wondering what happened to the moped?

Well, Balotelli later posted a couple of videos on his Instagram story showing a few people trying to get it to work.

The moped was in a bit of a state, as you can probably imagine, but it did show signs of life.

The bar owner could have €2,000 in the bank and a workable moped if his luck’s in.