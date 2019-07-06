The lure of a fresh new start with a promising promotion like AEW has got many people in WWE on high alert, especially Vince McMahon.

This new wrestling war between WWE and AEW may not be at the heights of the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW in the 1990s, but it has the potential to reach those heights if WWE lets it escalate unmonitored.

That is why WWE and Vince have made some drastic moves over the past couple of weeks and months across the entire company, but especially in the department of retaining their current superstars who are on expiring contracts.

Wrestler Observer Radio, via Wrestling Inc, has stated today that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have "absolutely signed" new deals with WWE.

Dave Meltzer added that WWE isn't looking to lose anybody right now, and it's unlikely anyone will be fired, aside from disciplinary reasons.

Meltzer also noted that WWE is making sure they don't lose anyone right now by issuing 'bigger offers than people think', and Gallows and Anderson have benefitted from that situation.

It was previously reported that The Good Brothers had turned down deals worth $500,000, so, in all likelihood, WWE has offered them more than this amount in order to keep the tag team around.

It wouldn't be surprising to hear more superstars on the fringe of a WWE exit due to their contract expiring being offered deals like this in order to keep them around and to stop them from joining AEW.

It's clear now that WWE recognises AEW as a competitor at least in the market of recruitment as they've already lost two big names to them in the form of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, who is formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Plus, WWE was unable to lure in Kenny Omega earlier this year when he became a free agent following the expiration of his contract with NJPW. AEW has this recruitment power thanks to the financial backing of President Tony Khan.

The fact AEW will be a TV-14 product compared to WWE's current TV-PG product meant WWE had to make a creative change to keep hold of their audience and stop them watching the alternative.

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have recently been hired as the Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown respectively to bring fresh ideas, and WWE has been pushing the envelope recently with their PG rating too.

Many WWE superstars recently, such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, have taken to the media, either by news outlets or social media, to express that WWE is the number one promotion over AEW.

The Big Dog even went as far as to say that 'you have foolish thoughts if you really think there’s a comparison or actual competition.'

This itself seems like an odd thing to say considering the huge impact AEW has already made on the wrestling scene and within the WWE themselves with these recent signings, creative changes, and new deals.

If you didn't think there was a wrestling war going on between WWE and AEW, you have to strongly reconsider your position now.