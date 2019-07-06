England Women manager Phil Neville has come under fire after he described Saturday's third-place play-off against Sweden as a "nonsense game".

Neville has said from the outset that the Lionesses came to win the World Cup, not finish fourth, which is the right mentality to have.

But the comments he made in his post-match interview have seen him accused of showing a lack of class and respect by football fans.

It's also widely believed that Neville's stance would have changed had England won the game to claim bronze. Instead, they lost 2-1.

"I think maybe there was carry-over from the semi-final - the emotion," Neville said in the interview below.

"The two goals sparked us into life and I don't think I have seen us play better than we did after those first 20 minutes.

"We gave it our best shot, we fell short and we just have to make sure next time we are better. Well done to Sweden, but it's a nonsense game.

"We were probably showing in those first 20 minutes the disappointment we felt from the USA game. We came here to win it, not finish fourth.

"The players came here and delivered everything I wanted - the style of play. This is sport. We have to come back in four years' time and be better.

"There are many champions who have had to suffer before coming back. We go home, we dissect and we breathe and then we get back on that horse again."

Neville's attempt to discredit winning bronze came across as very sour - third is better than fourth at the end of the day - and he's received a huge backlash for it.

However, as if to add more fuel to the fire, England midfielder Karen Carney also came out after the game and said part of her was glad they didn't win.

"It was tough," the 31-year-old told reporters. "We've given everything and part of me is glad we haven't won it.

"If we want to go and win the Olympics and the Euros, we have to have a fire in the belly. We have to dig deeper.

"We should not be afraid to say that we want to win the gold medal. No disrespect to Sweden or this game, but I'm kind of glad we didn't win."