Andy Murray made a winning return to Wimbledon on Thursday night as he and his doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ugo Humbert and Marius Copil.

A few weeks ago, there may not have been much expectation surrounding Murray on his return from hip surgery. That was until he and Feliciano Lopez won Queens in the build-up to Wimbledon.

It was Murray’s first Wimbledon match for two days, just 175 days after he appeared to announce his retirement due to injury.

But the British public weren’t willing to let Murray retire that easily.

Their support inside Court No.1 as darkness descended was unwavering.

Murray and Herbert fought back from one set down to take a two-set lead. It was at that point, the new roof was put into action.

Suddenly, the atmosphere increased and the crowd favourites were lapping it up, going on to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Murray was scheduled to take to the courts once again 24 hours, this time with a certain Serena Williams in the mixed doubles.

It’s fair to say Williams has been rather successful here at SW19 with seven singles Wimbledon titles, six doubles Wimbledon titles and one mixed doubles Wimbledon title to her name.

However, the pair were made to wait 24 hours before they could team up.

And it was 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff they had to blame.

Coco produced an incredible comeback to save two match points against Polona Hercog, forcing a deciding set before winning that 7-5.

It meant the hotly-anticipated Murray/Williams doubles match had to be rescheduled.

Before that, though, they each had other competitions to focus on.

Serena faced 18th seed Julia Goerges in a rematch of last year’s semi-final on day six.

And just like 12 months ago, Williams triumphed in straight sets. This time, taking it 6-3, 6-4 with a brilliant performance.

Meanwhile, over on Court No. 2, Murray and his men’s doubles partner Herbert were in action again, against sixth seeds Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor.

However, Murray spent an hour and 57 minutes longer on the court than Serena and only had a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 2-6, 3-6 defeat to show for it.

His sole focus was now on his mixed doubles adventure with Williams.

Twenty-four hours after they were supposed to be playing, the pair came onto an excited Centre Court following Roger Federer’s win over Lucas Pouille. They faced Andreas Mies of Germany and Alexa Guarachi of Chile.

Murray and Williams showed their intent immediately, breaking serve in the very first service match. At that point, most tennis fans probably thought this was going to be over very, very quickly.

While it was clear that the pair hadn't played together before, their individual talents saw them take the first set 6-4.

There were some brilliant moments as well. Both Murray and Williams clearly not wanting to take themselves too seriously in their second matches of the day.

The crowd were loving it too. After all, it was a Saturday evening and their cries of 'Come on SerAndy' were probably fuelled by a Pimm's or two.

It was the second set where 'SerAndy' took control. They steamed into a 4-0 lead after two breaks of serve.

And, just as darkness descended, they sealed the match 6-4, 6-1 to moved into the second round.

KONTA THROUGH, DART OUT; EVANS INTO FIFTH SET

At the time of writing, Brit Dan Evans is into a fifth set against Portuguese Joao Sousa. Evans took the first set 6-4 but Sousa hit back, winning 6-4 and 7-5.

Evans has now forced it into a decider, which will be played under the roof on Court No.1. The winner will play Rafa Nadal.

British No. 1 Johanna Konta came from a set behind to produce a brilliant win against ninth seed Sloane Stephens. Konta lost 3-6 in the first but rallied to win 6-4, 6-1 to ensure she’ll still be in the competition in week two.

She will play Petra Kvitova in the next round, who made it three consecutive straight set victories when she brushed aside Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-2.

Brit Harriet Dart was always up against it when she faced world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Centre Court.

And that’s exactly how it panned out with Barty winning 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes.

ELSEWHERE AT WIMBLEDON ON DAY SIX

Seven-time winner Federer is safely through to round four after beating Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

The Swiss will play Matteo Berrettini, who beat Diego Schwartzman in a five-set thriller 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, which took four hours and 19 minutes.

Nadal, who had an epic battle with Nick Kyrgios on Thursday, put on a masterclass as he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori comfortably sailed through to the fourth round of the competing, beating American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

In the ladies' draw, fourth seed Kiki Bertens crashed out in two sets at the hands of Barbora Strycova.

There was another shock as world No. 55 Alison Riske beat 13th seed Belinda Bencic.

Cori Gauff suffered defeat at Wimbledon for the first time as she and her mixed doubles partner - Britain’s Jay Clarke - lost in straight sets to 42-year-old Robert Lindstedt and Jelena Ostapenko.